Friends of the Blues bringing talented Chris O'Leary Band to town
Finally, after five years of just missing a connection, the Friends of the Blues have a date with the Chris O'Leary Band from Saratoga and Dutchess counties in upstate New York at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Manteno. Finally, after five years of just missing a connection, the Friends of the Blues have a date with the Chris O'Leary Band from Saratoga and Dutchess counties in upstate New York at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Manteno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Problem
|May 27
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May 10
|Concerned
|3
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May '17
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Demon Hunter
|52
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC