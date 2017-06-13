Flood Warning until 9:45PM CDT for so...

Flood Warning until 9:45PM CDT for southern Kankakee and north-central Iroquois Counties in Illinois

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Momence, Herscher, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Sun River Terrace, Bonfield, Beaverville, Papineau and Irwin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system Jun 9 Board one voter 2
Drug Problem May 27 Concerned Citizen 1
Katelyn hodge May '17 Concerned 3
damian mailloux Apr '17 Armageddon 4
James baker Apr '17 Armageddon 2
Brewery? Apr '17 Armageddon 2
Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13) Apr '17 Demon Hunter 52
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kankakee County was issued at June 14 at 12:40PM CDT

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,541 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC