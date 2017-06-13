Flood Warning until 9:45PM CDT for southern Kankakee and north-central Iroquois Counties in Illinois
Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Momence, Herscher, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Sun River Terrace, Bonfield, Beaverville, Papineau and Irwin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|Jun 9
|Board one voter
|2
|Drug Problem
|May 27
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May '17
|Concerned
|3
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Demon Hunter
|52
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC