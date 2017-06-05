Diocese releases new schedule for churches
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee will hold the bulk of the Masses as St. Martin's and the city's two other Catholic churches - St. Rose of Lima and St. Teresa - transition into the new St. John Paul II Catholic Church. St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee will hold the bulk of the Masses as St. Martin's and the city's two other Catholic churches - St. Rose of Lima and St. Teresa - transition into the new St. John Paul II Catholic Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Problem
|May 27
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May 10
|Concerned
|3
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May '17
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Demon Hunter
|52
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC