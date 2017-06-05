Crowds enjoy annual Strawberry Fest

Crowds enjoy annual Strawberry Fest

Nine-month-old Eliana Serna, of Bradley, digs into a strawberry dessert Sunday afternoon during the Strawberry Jazz Festival at Small Memorial Park in Kankakee. The beginning of June marks the end of school and the start of good weather, but it also brings the Community Arts Council's Annual Strawberry Jazz Festival at Governor Small Park.

