Crime-fighting goes 21st Century with new app

Jonathan S. Willis was shot to death at an outdoor party in the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue on May 28. Jay Etzel, the police investigator for Kankakee, said witnesses came forward with information that led to the arrest of Shizzel P. Glenn and identifying the alleged shooter, Devon M. Johnson. The disparity in circumstances is leading to a new approach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.