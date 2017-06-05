Crime-fighting goes 21st Century with new app
Jonathan S. Willis was shot to death at an outdoor party in the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue on May 28. Jay Etzel, the police investigator for Kankakee, said witnesses came forward with information that led to the arrest of Shizzel P. Glenn and identifying the alleged shooter, Devon M. Johnson. The disparity in circumstances is leading to a new approach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|42 min
|Board one voter
|2
|Drug Problem
|May 27
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May 10
|Concerned
|3
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Demon Hunter
|52
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC