County working to get credit-worthy
Provided by the auditor's office, this 10-year fiscal comparison shows the state of the county's finances over time. The finance committee of the Kankakee County Board met Wednesday morning to approve an amended budget for the 2017 fiscal year, which goes to the full board next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where in Indiana is Josh House?
|Jun 25
|TPup77
|1
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|Jun 9
|Board one voter
|2
|Drug Problem
|May '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May '17
|Concerned
|3
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC