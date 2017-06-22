Church briefs: June 22, 2017
Friendship M.B. Church, 570 E. Cypress St., Kankakee, will have a women's conference and book signing of Dr. Ayo Gathing's "The Modern Trophy Wife" from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Registration is $20 and starts at 8:30 a.m. Topics covered include: "Women desiring more in faith," by Bishop Velette Fitch; "Family," by Lady Marlene Carr; "Fun," by Regina Gathing; "Health," by Gathing; and "Fellowship," by the Rev.
