Chebanse teen gets probation for hit-and-run fatality
A Chebanse teen charged with leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident in May 2016 was sentenced to probation by a Kankakee County judge on Wednesday. The now 17-year-old boy, who is not being named because he is being charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where in Indiana is Josh House?
|Jun 25
|TPup77
|1
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|Jun 9
|Board one voter
|2
|Drug Problem
|May '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May '17
|Concerned
|3
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC