Catholic unification an example the public sector should follow
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee will hold the bulk of the Masses as St. Martin's and the city's two other Catholic churches - St. Rose of Lima and St. Teresa - transition into the new St. John Paul II Catholic Church. St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee will hold the bulk of the Masses as St. Martin's and the city's two other Catholic churches - St. Rose of Lima and St. Teresa - transition into the new St. John Paul II Catholic Church.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where in Indiana is Josh House?
|Jun 25
|TPup77
|1
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|Jun 9
|Board one voter
|2
|Drug Problem
|May '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May '17
|Concerned
|3
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
