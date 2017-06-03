Briefcase for June 3, 2017
Women in Networking is holding its June event - Hidden Gems in Kankakee County - from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Fourth Floor Conference Center at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee. The event is being hosted by Staci Wilken, executive director of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Problem
|May 27
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May 10
|Concerned
|3
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May 4
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Demon Hunter
|52
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC