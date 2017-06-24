Briefcase for June 24, 2017

Timothy Guerin has been hired as the new principal of the Kankakee Area Career Center , Dr. John Palan , chairman of the KACC executive committee announced recently. Guerin will begin working at KACC July 1. Guerin, a life-long resident of Kankakee County, comes to KACC after working for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School for the past 15 years, the last 10 in an administrative capacity.

