Briefcase for June 24, 2017
Timothy Guerin has been hired as the new principal of the Kankakee Area Career Center , Dr. John Palan , chairman of the KACC executive committee announced recently. Guerin will begin working at KACC July 1. Guerin, a life-long resident of Kankakee County, comes to KACC after working for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School for the past 15 years, the last 10 in an administrative capacity.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|Jun 9
|Board one voter
|2
|Drug Problem
|May 27
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May '17
|Concerned
|3
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Demon Hunter
|52
