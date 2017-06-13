Blotter: June 13, 2017
Bourbonnais police arrested James M. Brandt, 22, of Kankakee, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with blood/breath alcohol content greater than .08 on June 9. According to a report, an anonymous caller reported there was a possible drunk driver southbound on North Convent Street. An officer saw the car drifting back and forth in its lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|Jun 9
|Board one voter
|2
|Drug Problem
|May 27
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May '17
|Concerned
|3
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Demon Hunter
|52
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC