Blotter: June 13, 2017

Bourbonnais police arrested James M. Brandt, 22, of Kankakee, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with blood/breath alcohol content greater than .08 on June 9. According to a report, an anonymous caller reported there was a possible drunk driver southbound on North Convent Street. An officer saw the car drifting back and forth in its lane.

