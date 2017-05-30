Art exhibit puts women at forefront
Anna Thornton, 16, of Kankakee, observes artwork made by women on Thursday evening during the Nasty Women Art Exhibition held at Feed Arts and Cultural Center. Funding from sales and donations at the show, organized by the Southwest Suburban Activists, will go to a crisis center in Tinley Park.
