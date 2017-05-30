An expanding drug epidemic

An expanding drug epidemic

Before Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents could serve a search warrant on the house of a suspected heroin dealer Tuesday, they watched on as four more transactions took place within about 50 minutes. KAMEG Director Christopher Koerner said it was no coincidence that Ball's home was a block and half away from Gas and Wash, where at least three drug overdoses occurred in the store's bathroom in recent weeks.

