An expanding drug epidemic
Before Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents could serve a search warrant on the house of a suspected heroin dealer Tuesday, they watched on as four more transactions took place within about 50 minutes. KAMEG Director Christopher Koerner said it was no coincidence that Ball's home was a block and half away from Gas and Wash, where at least three drug overdoses occurred in the store's bathroom in recent weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Problem
|May 27
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Katelyn hodge
|May 10
|Concerned
|3
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May '17
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr '17
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Demon Hunter
|52
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC