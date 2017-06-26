95th Birthday: Edna Allain

95th Birthday: Edna Allain

Saturday Jun 24

Edna M. Allain, of Kankakee, will celebrate her 95th birthday with an open house from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1 at First Presbyterian Church in Manteno. The event will be hosted by her family.

