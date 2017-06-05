50th Anniversary: Ray and Kathryn (Linton) Wissbroecker

Ray and Kathryn Wissbroecker, of Bourbonnais, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3. They were married at the Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene. The couple has three children: Shona Dionne, of Bourbonnais; David Wissbroecker, of San Diego, Calf.; Rayna Joy Wissbroecker is deceased.

