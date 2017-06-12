50th Anniversary: Marvin and Judy Saxsma

50th Anniversary: Marvin and Judy Saxsma

Marvin and Judy Saxsma, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 24. An event will be held at a later date. Saxsma and the former Judy Swinford were married June 24, 1967, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

