50th Anniversary: Harold and Sheryl Schriefer
Harold and Sheryl Schriefer, of Kankakee, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering hosted by their children. Schriefer and the former Sheryl Saxsma were married June 17, 1967, at the Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman.
