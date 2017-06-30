50th Anniversary: Bob and Carol Duff
Bob and Carol Duff, of Grant Park, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to the northwest states at a later date. Bob and the former Carol Townsend were married on June 24, 1967, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
