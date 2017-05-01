Wells-Armstrong sworn in; standing-room-only crowd comes to witness 'a new future'
A large crowd in the city council chambers cheers as Chasity Wells-Armstrong completes the oath of office as Mayor of Kankakee Monday night. The historic swearing-in of Chasity Wells-Armstrong, Kankakee's first black mayor, on Monday drew a standing-room-only crowd to the Kankakee City Council chambers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
|J R Edwards Brush & Roller
|Apr 11
|Looking at jobs
|1
|How are illegal immigrants treated?
|Apr 9
|Ice Man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC