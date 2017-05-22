Week in photos: May 15 - 21
Chloe Eisenhour, 4, of Wilmington, plays in the diner Saturday afternoon at the Exploration Station as scattered thunderstorms passed over the area throughout the day. Gary House, of Pontiac, performs live music Sunday afternoon at the 27th Annual Rhubarb Festival at Small Memorial Park in Kankakee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn hodge
|May 10
|Concerned
|3
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May 4
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|That guy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC