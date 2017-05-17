Wakat's appointment draws debate

Wakat's appointment draws debate

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

For the first time in Kankakee's history, one of its appointments to the Kankakee River Municipal Agency board will include someone who is not a resident of the city. While the appointments of Mayor Chasity Wells-Armonstrong, Alderman Dennis Baron and Alderman Carl Brown were unanimously approved at Monday's Kankakee City Council meeting, the appointment of Limestone Township resident Marc Wakat squeezed through on an 8-6 vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katelyn hodge May 10 Concerned 3
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system May 4 Sam I am 1
damian mailloux Apr 25 Armageddon 4
James baker Apr 25 Armageddon 2
Brewery? Apr 25 Armageddon 2
Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13) Apr 25 Demon Hunter 52
Damian mailloux (Jul '14) Apr '17 That guy 7
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC