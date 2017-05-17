Wakat's appointment draws debate
For the first time in Kankakee's history, one of its appointments to the Kankakee River Municipal Agency board will include someone who is not a resident of the city. While the appointments of Mayor Chasity Wells-Armonstrong, Alderman Dennis Baron and Alderman Carl Brown were unanimously approved at Monday's Kankakee City Council meeting, the appointment of Limestone Township resident Marc Wakat squeezed through on an 8-6 vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn hodge
|May 10
|Concerned
|3
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May 4
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|That guy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC