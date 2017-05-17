Wakat's appointment draws debate

For the first time in Kankakee's history, one of its appointments to the Kankakee River Municipal Agency board will include someone who is not a resident of the city. While the appointments of Mayor Chasity Wells-Armonstrong, Alderman Dennis Baron and Alderman Carl Brown were unanimously approved at Monday's Kankakee City Council meeting, the appointment of Limestone Township resident Marc Wakat squeezed through on an 8-6 vote.

