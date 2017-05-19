UPDATED x1 - Manar claims documents were "doctored"...

Kankakee County schools would be net losers of state funding under a bill that passed the Illinois State Senate Wednesday. Collectively, the county's 12 school districts would get $1.15 million per year less from the state's school funding formula, a two percent decrease from their 2015 funding levels, according to an Illinois State Board of Education analysis obtained by the Kankakee Times.

