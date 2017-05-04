Ultra Foods owner files bankruptcy

Central Grocers, the parent company for Strack & Van Til, the owner of the Ultra Foods store in Kankakee, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The move by the independent grocer is to stave off creditors - such as Coca-Cola, General Mills and Post Consumer Brands - from forcing the liquidation of its assets to recoup their debt.

