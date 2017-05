Tox drop being held for Kankakee County residents

Kankakee County residents can dispose of household hazardous waste at a Tox Drop from 8 a.m. to noon on May 27 at the Riverside Healthcare Bourbonnais campus at 300 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais. Accepted items include latex and oil-based paints, aerosol paints, paint thinner, solvents, small batteries, fluorescent lamps-bulbs, antifreeze, herbicides, insecticides, pesticides, lawn and pool chemicals, cleaning products, drain cleaners and mercury.

