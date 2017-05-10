Three more Ultra Foods stores face cl...

Three more Ultra Foods stores face closure

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

The ownership of the grocery store chain said in bankruptcy court this week that three additional Ultra Foods stores will have to be closed because a potential buyer only wants 19 of its remaining stores, not the 22 that are for sale. The three additional stores that will be closed were not identified, according to a story published by the Northwest Indiana Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katelyn hodge Wed Concerned 3
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system May 4 Sam I am 1
damian mailloux Apr 25 Armageddon 4
James baker Apr 25 Armageddon 2
Brewery? Apr 25 Armageddon 2
Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13) Apr 25 Demon Hunter 52
Damian mailloux (Jul '14) Apr 12 That guy 7
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,903 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC