Three more Ultra Foods stores face closure
The ownership of the grocery store chain said in bankruptcy court this week that three additional Ultra Foods stores will have to be closed because a potential buyer only wants 19 of its remaining stores, not the 22 that are for sale. The three additional stores that will be closed were not identified, according to a story published by the Northwest Indiana Times.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn hodge
|Wed
|Concerned
|3
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May 4
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
