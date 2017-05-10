Spring film series continues with 'Dirty Dancing'
Subscribers of the Daily Journal can pick up free passes to this classic film at the Northfield Square mall office, or at the downtown Kankakee office, while supplies last. "Dirty Dancing" will be shown at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Classic Cinemas Paramount Theatre in Kankakee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn hodge
|Tue
|Armageddon
|2
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May 4
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC