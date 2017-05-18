Rick Yates selected chief, material programs division

Rick F. Yates, a 1979 Kankakee Westview High School graduate and a U.S. Army Senior Civilian, was selected as Chief for the Army National Guard's Materiel Programs Division. Yates, a retired U.S Army officer is responsible for distributing about $2.9 billion dollars of the Army's most technology advanced weapon systems to Army National Guard units in the 54 states and territories.

