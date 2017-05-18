Puppy mill owner, with ties to St. Anne, facing cruelty charges
Newton County, Ind., authorities have filed criminal charges against Pat Gorecki, an alleged puppy mill owner who sold puppies in Kankakee, Will and Cook Counties. According to court documents, the 66-year-old Gorecki is charged with 13 felony counts of cruelty to animals and 13 misdemeanor counts of cruelty of animals.
