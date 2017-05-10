Prime real estate once owned by LaCos...

Prime real estate once owned by LaCost up for auction

15 hrs ago

The building that houses one of Kankakee's most popular diners, Paul's Place, is going up for sale - part of a public auction of buildings once owned by a man convicted of running an illegal gambling ring in town. Auction for the parcel at 500 S. Washington Ave. will begin at 2:30 p.m. Bidders had to be pre-approval by CWS Marketing Group.

Kankakee, IL

