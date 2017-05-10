Prime real estate once owned by LaCost up for auction
The building that houses one of Kankakee's most popular diners, Paul's Place, is going up for sale - part of a public auction of buildings once owned by a man convicted of running an illegal gambling ring in town. Auction for the parcel at 500 S. Washington Ave. will begin at 2:30 p.m. Bidders had to be pre-approval by CWS Marketing Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn hodge
|21 hr
|Concerned
|3
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May 4
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC