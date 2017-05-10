Prime real estate once owned by LaCost up for auction

The building that houses one of Kankakee's most popular diners, Paul's Place, is going up for sale - part of a public auction of buildings once owned by a man convicted of running an illegal gambling ring in town. Auction for the parcel at 500 S. Washington Ave. will begin at 2:30 p.m. Bidders had to be pre-approval by CWS Marketing Group.

