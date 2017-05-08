Plea deal in attempted murder case
Henry Sherman, of Kankakee, pleaded guilty to a March 7, 2015, shooting that seriously injured a man and a 7-year-old who received a minor injury. The 23-year-old was to stand trial on Monday in Kankakee County court before he accepted a plea agreement - a 10-year prison sentence and three years on parole after his release.
