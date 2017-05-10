Papi's Pizza Cafe to open by June 1

Russell Lind plans to open Papi's Pizza Cafe, 150 E. Station St. in Kankakee, by June 1. The 3,500-square-foot building used to be a lawn mower shop. Russell Lind plans to open Papi's Pizza Cafe, 150 E. Station St. in Kankakee, by June 1. The 3,500-square-foot building used to be a lawn mower shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.