Papi's Pizza Cafe to open by June 1

Papi's Pizza Cafe to open by June 1

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Russell Lind plans to open Papi's Pizza Cafe, 150 E. Station St. in Kankakee, by June 1. The 3,500-square-foot building used to be a lawn mower shop. Russell Lind plans to open Papi's Pizza Cafe, 150 E. Station St. in Kankakee, by June 1. The 3,500-square-foot building used to be a lawn mower shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katelyn hodge Wed Concerned 3
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system May 4 Sam I am 1
damian mailloux Apr 25 Armageddon 4
James baker Apr 25 Armageddon 2
Brewery? Apr 25 Armageddon 2
Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13) Apr 25 Demon Hunter 52
Damian mailloux (Jul '14) Apr 12 That guy 7
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC