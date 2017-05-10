Papi's Pizza Cafe to open by June 1
Russell Lind plans to open Papi's Pizza Cafe, 150 E. Station St. in Kankakee, by June 1. The 3,500-square-foot building used to be a lawn mower shop. Russell Lind plans to open Papi's Pizza Cafe, 150 E. Station St. in Kankakee, by June 1. The 3,500-square-foot building used to be a lawn mower shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn hodge
|Wed
|Concerned
|3
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May 4
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC