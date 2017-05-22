Man sitting on train tracks arrested
Kankakee police arrested a 24-year-old man for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after a Canadian National train stopped a few feet from him on the tracks on Sunday. According to a report, the train's engineer said he was traveling 20 mph in the area of North East Avenue and East Chestnut Street when he noticed what looked to be a book bag on the tracks.
