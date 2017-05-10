Kankakee teachers take to the streets, meeting the neighbors
Kankakee School District teachers Michelle Puffer, Kristin Kunz, Gina Entwistle and Nate Kroll talk to Addie Wallace and two of the grandsons she's raising, Angelo and King Ervin, while talking to residents and business owners throughout the school district Wednesday afternoon. Both of the boys attend School District 111 schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn hodge
|Wed
|Concerned
|3
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May 4
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC