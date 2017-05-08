Kankakee River Roundtable reactivates, seeks more support

Jim Kronika, of Bradley, fishes in February at Fisherman's Park in Kankakee, where sand has repeatedly been piled up on the east shore in the past few years. The Kankakee River Roundtable, reactivated Thursday after 18 idle months, has launched a campaign to pressure the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to investigate ways to curb the long-standing sand and sediment problems in the river in Illinois and Indiana.

