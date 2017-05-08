Kankakee River Roundtable reactivates, seeks more support
Jim Kronika, of Bradley, fishes in February at Fisherman's Park in Kankakee, where sand has repeatedly been piled up on the east shore in the past few years. The Kankakee River Roundtable, reactivated Thursday after 18 idle months, has launched a campaign to pressure the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to investigate ways to curb the long-standing sand and sediment problems in the river in Illinois and Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn hodge
|1 hr
|Armageddon
|2
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May 4
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC