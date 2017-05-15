Kankakee Mayor expected to change city's engineer

Kankakee-based Tyson Engineering has been the engineering firm for the Kankakee city administration since the 1950s, with the exception of a four-year period in the early 1960s. The Kankakee City Council tonight is expected to vote on which engineering firm will represent and consult for the city and Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong is recommending Piggush Engineering of Bourbonnais.

