Join Green Drinks for community gardening talk May 16
Jim Duggan, director of instruction of the Bourbonnais Elementary School District, is spearheading a new community gardening project adjacent to the Bourbonnais Public Library. He will discuss the project at the Green Drinks Kankakee meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at BrickStone Brewery in Bourbonnais.
