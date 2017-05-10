Join Green Drinks for community gardening talk May 16

Jim Duggan, director of instruction of the Bourbonnais Elementary School District, is spearheading a new community gardening project adjacent to the Bourbonnais Public Library. He will discuss the project at the Green Drinks Kankakee meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at BrickStone Brewery in Bourbonnais.

