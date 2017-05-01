Interim Kankakee fire chief resigns
Interim Chief Phil Perkins, a member of the department since March 1994, turned in his letter to outgoing Mayor Nina Epstein, meaning the department has seen its longtime chief, Ron Young, as well as its interim chief, retire from the department within the past five months. Young, the 12-year chief and the city's third-longest serving chief, retired at the end of November.
