Illinois State Police and Olivet Nazarene University to host TeamIllinois youth police camp
KANKAKEE, IL Olivet Nazarene University and Illinois State Police officials announced yesterday the collaboration between the two agencies in facilitating the annual TeamIllinois Youth Police Camp for northern Illinois. The 2017 TeamIllinois Youth Police Camp for northern Illinois will take place on the ONU Campus.
