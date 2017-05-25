IDOT announces 2017 Airport of the Ye...

IDOT announces 2017 Airport of the Year recipients

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

CHAMPAIGN Six airports have been selected as winners of the 2017 Airport of the Year award presented by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The awards were presented today during the Illinois Aviation Conference in Champaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katelyn hodge May 10 Concerned 3
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system May 4 Sam I am 1
damian mailloux Apr 25 Armageddon 4
James baker Apr 25 Armageddon 2
Brewery? Apr 25 Armageddon 2
Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13) Apr '17 Demon Hunter 52
Damian mailloux (Jul '14) Apr '17 That guy 7
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC