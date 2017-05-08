How one local church is dressing children in Africa
Lara Evans, of Bourbonnais, sews a dress at First Baptist Church of Kankakee. Since 2013, the church has donated more than 703 dresses made by 149 different volunteers during their Little Dresses for Africa sewing events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn hodge
|Sat
|Concerned
|1
|Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system
|May 4
|Sam I am
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|4
|James baker
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Brewery?
|Apr 25
|Armageddon
|2
|Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demon Hunter
|52
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|That guy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC