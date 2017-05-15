Hasik backs up talk, beats Ross at Mo...

Hasik backs up talk, beats Ross at MoreMMA 12

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

What started on Facebook ended in the cage Saturday night when Nick Hasik punched his way to a first-round win over Joe Ross at MoreMMA 12 in Kankakee. Hasik returned to the cage for the first time in three years after he took exception to Ross bashing his friend Cam Bilyard, who was knocked out by Nico Jefferson in February at MoreMMA 11. After a few heavy punches from Hasik, the refs called the 170-pound fight to both fighters' displeasure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katelyn hodge May 10 Concerned 3
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system May 4 Sam I am 1
damian mailloux Apr 25 Armageddon 4
James baker Apr 25 Armageddon 2
Brewery? Apr 25 Armageddon 2
Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13) Apr 25 Demon Hunter 52
Damian mailloux (Jul '14) Apr '17 That guy 7
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,104 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC