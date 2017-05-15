Hasik backs up talk, beats Ross at MoreMMA 12
What started on Facebook ended in the cage Saturday night when Nick Hasik punched his way to a first-round win over Joe Ross at MoreMMA 12 in Kankakee. Hasik returned to the cage for the first time in three years after he took exception to Ross bashing his friend Cam Bilyard, who was knocked out by Nico Jefferson in February at MoreMMA 11. After a few heavy punches from Hasik, the refs called the 170-pound fight to both fighters' displeasure.
