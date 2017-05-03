Grapes & Hops owners take over Majest...

Grapes & Hops owners take over Majestic Theatre

18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Terrance Hooper and his sister, Amy Rauch, co-owners of Grapes & Hops, the downtown Kankakee wine bar, will be taking over the Majestic Theatre banquet hall. Hooper, 41, said they had been looking to break into the events business for the past 18 months, before Brenda Zuccollo, who had run the Majestic with her partner, Toni Hassett, for the past 7 1/2 years, made an opportune suggestion: Would Hooper be interested in the Majestic Theatre business? "I said maybe," Hooper said.

Kankakee, IL

