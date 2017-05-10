Garza named new Twain principal
Ericka Garza grew up speaking Spanish as a first-generation migrant living in Michigan. On Monday, she became principal of Mark Twain Primary School, where she will lead Kankakee School District 111's bilingual magnet, as well as second grade college and career academy students.
