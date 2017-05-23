First area death due to carfentanil, powerful opioid

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said on Tuesday that the overdose death earlier this month of a 38-year-old Kankakee man was due to carfentanil, a synthetic opioid that officials in states across the country say is linked to many other overdose deaths. In a press release, Gessner said toxicology reports received on Monday confirm that Mark A. Abel, who was found dead in his home on May 4, was the victim of the powerful narcotic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.