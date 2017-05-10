Family displaced by house fire needs help

A fundraising account has been set up at HomeStar Bank in Kankakee to assist a family of five who was displaced by house fire on Monday. Pertrina Greer has been staying at a hotel with her significant other, 21-year-old son, 19-year-old daughter and 4-year-old granddaughter since their rental home caught fire in the 700 block of North Hammes Avenue Monday afternoon.

