Dozens participate in hockey camp at Ice Valley
Ethan Kemph smiled on Sunday as he aimed to shoot the puck across the Ice Valley Ice Centre with assistance from coach Montana Naese. The 4-year-old from Plainfield jumped and fell to the ice in celebration as the puck slid into the net.
