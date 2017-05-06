Club News: May 6, 2017

Club News: May 6, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present "Spamalot" at 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday, located at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. Lovingly ripped off from Monty Python's cult classic, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," the musical follows Arthur and his band, who set out on a quest to acquire the Holy Grail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katelyn hodge Sat Concerned 1
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system May 4 Sam I am 1
damian mailloux Apr 25 Armageddon 4
James baker Apr 25 Armageddon 2
Brewery? Apr 25 Armageddon 2
Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13) Apr 25 Demon Hunter 52
Damian mailloux (Jul '14) Apr 12 That guy 7
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,042 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC