Cellphone store robbed in Bradley
Two armed men robbed the AT&T store in Bradley on Sunday night, making off with an undisclosed number of mobile phones. At about 6 p.m., two black men wearing black hats and hooded sweatshirts entered the store located in the 900 block of North Kenzie Avenue.
