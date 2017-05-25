Bombshell's Bar closing after legal c...

Bombshell's Bar closing after legal conflict over name

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Bombshells Bar and Grill will have its final last call at 2 a.m. Sunday before the business closes due to a legal conflict stemming from its name. Owners Ramon and Katlyn Diaz, of Bradley, said all proceeds from Saturday's sales will be distributed to the employees as a thanks to the 18 part-time staff members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katelyn hodge May 10 Concerned 3
News Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system May 4 Sam I am 1
damian mailloux Apr '17 Armageddon 4
James baker Apr '17 Armageddon 2
Brewery? Apr '17 Armageddon 2
Enough of Nina Epstein (Jan '13) Apr '17 Demon Hunter 52
Damian mailloux (Jul '14) Apr '17 That guy 7
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,437 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC