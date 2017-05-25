Bombshell's Bar closing after legal conflict over name
Bombshells Bar and Grill will have its final last call at 2 a.m. Sunday before the business closes due to a legal conflict stemming from its name. Owners Ramon and Katlyn Diaz, of Bradley, said all proceeds from Saturday's sales will be distributed to the employees as a thanks to the 18 part-time staff members.
